Jigawa state Governor, Malam Umar A Namadi, has suspended the state commissioner for Commerce Alhaji Aminu Kanta on alleged misappropriation of funds allocated for Ramadan Iftar Feeding Program in Babura local government area of the state.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Malam Bala Ibrahim and made available to newsmen in Dutse.

The statement said, the suspension takes immediate effect until the determination of the investigation committee set up by the state governor to investigate the allegation.

According to the statement, the action taken by the state governor is part of his efforts to ensure financial accountability and prudent management of public funds.

It would be recalled that the state executive council had approved the release of N2.8 billion for Ramadan iftar feeding across the 27 local government areas of the state.

Under the programme, 600 centres were established with a minimum of two feeding centres in every political ward, and some designated centres at every higher institution in the state, while a minimum of 300 people are fed daily at every centre throughout the Ramadan period.