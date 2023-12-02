Residents of Ibadan were treated to the groovy rhythms, dance and instrumental performances of veteran musicians Pa Jimi Solanke, Latoya Aduke and Beautiful Nubia at the 14th edition of the Folk and Roots Eni Obanke Music Festival, held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Folklore veteran, Pa Jimi Solanke, known for his poetic, oratory and folklore pieces resonated with old school audience and artistes who were glad be able to see the artiste host a live performance once more in their lifetime, whilst singer, songwriter and wife of the late singer, Orlando Julius, Latoya Aduke and her Osun Ifokanbale Band entertained the energetic audience with her several of her evergreen pieces as Love In Action, Oni Suru, Aye Waka Le, as they danced and sang along the timeless songs that has transcended cultures and bonded families.

In a brief chat with LEADERSHIP Weekend at the festival, Aduke expressed her pleasurable experiences at the festival.

“Uncle Jimi is a legend. He can do no wrong with a mic and music. So many people were saying that they loved him since childhood and to be able to witness him live with their children is a blessing. Beautiful Nubia always gives his all to his friends. I absolutely enjoyed the whole experience, and look forward to the 15th edition. I was received very well at the festival, and I am encouraged to continue performing. That’s my job anyways.”