The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), has condemned in strong terms, the killing of a Yobe-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Muhammad Goni Aisami, calling for quick dispensation of justice to serve as deterrence.

Recall that Sheikh Aisami, who was based in Gashua, Bade local government area of Yobe State, was allegedly shot dead last Saturday in Karasuwa local government area of the State while on his way back from Kano State.

However, JNI accused two security personnel of killing the cleric.

JNI lamented that the gruesome killing of Sheikh Aisami, saying that it clearly demonstrated that crime has permeated all fabric of the Nigerian society and to some extent even security agencies.

In a statement issued by JNI Secretary-General, Dr Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, he said the killing of Sheikh Aisami and other killings should not be swept under carpet.

JNI said: “JNI received with utmost shock the reported assassination of Sheikh Muhammad Goni Aisami and theft of his car. To say the least, the Sheikh’s murder was dastardly, reprehensible, and stands condemned, given the kind hearted nature of the Sheikh, who in his own volition offered the assailants a ride in the same car. Surprisingly, both John Gabriel and Adamu Gideon resolved to rob him of his car.

“Yet the Muslim Ummah did not in any way declare that it was an attack by Christian terrorists in military garb, indubitably, if this had happened to a Christian clergy, CAN and its cronies would have been on top of their voices that Muslim terrorists have killed a Pastor or Reverend and the media would also have been awashed with such information.”

JNI further said: “Sometimes in 2018 Maj. Gen. Idris M. Alkali was brutally killed by the Birom ethnic group of Du Community (a predominantly Christian suburb) in Plateau state and his remains thrown into a pond, yet nothing was reportedly done as punishment against the perpetrators. Same with the Rukuba Road carnage which resulted in the massacre of about twenty two (22) innocent, defenseless Muslims returning from Bauchi State on their way to Ikare, Ondo State enroute Jos, in addition to series of such brutalities and impunities against innocent Muslims.

“Yet, the Nigerian Muslims have repeatedly remained patient, despite series of lies, hate campaigns and even outright provocations. But for how long shall this continue? Why the clandestine reportage by some section of the media against the Nigerian Muslims?.

“We nevertheless, call on the federal government of Nigeria and the leadership of the Nigerian Army to as a matter of fairness and justice, hasten the prosecution of the culprits responsible for Sheikh Aisami’s death, and execute the judgement, for the Judgement must not only to be done but should be seen as done, same should apply to all similar cases in the country. Perhaps, it may serve as a deterrent against many bad eggs within the system.

“These repeated tragedies should not be swept under carpet; as we have a firm conviction that these unwarranted killings are usually well thought-out. As we have always said, no life, we repeat no life is worth taken except as stipulated by law,” JNI added.