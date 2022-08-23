Less than six months to the 2023 general elections, Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has nominated six new Commissioners.

A press statement issued by the media aide of the Bauchi State House Assembly Speaker, Mr Abdul Ahmad Burra, a copy of which was made available to journalists on Tuesday in Bauchi, said a letter conveying the nominations was transmitted to the Assembly by Governor Mohammed, requesting for the screening and confirmation of the nominees.

Burra gave the names of the Commissioner-nominees as Abdulkadir Ibrahim (Alkaleri LGA), Zainab Baban Takko (Bauchi LGA), Adamu Babayo Gabarin (Darazo LGA), and Maryam Garba Bagel (Dass LGA)

Others are Dr. Sabiu Abdu Gwalabe (Katagum LGA) and Ahmed Aliyu Jalam (Dambam LGA).

Also, the governor has requested the Assembly to screen and confirm the appointment of Mr Joshua Titus Sanga as Director General of the Public Procurement Bureau as well as Mr Sagir Abdullahi Muhammad as Auditor General of the State.

According to the statement, the House referred the screening of Sanga and Muhammad to the House Committees on Appropriation and Public Accounts, respectively and give the Committees two weeks to report back.

Burra added that the screening and confirmation of the Commissioner-nominees has been slated for September 7, 2022.