Joao Pereira will take over from Manchester United-bound Ruben Amorim as head coach of Sporting Lisbon, the Portuguese champions announced on Monday.

The 40-year-old will step up from his role as reserve-team boss following Amorim’s departure to Old Trafford.

Sporting staged a dramatic fightback from two goals down to win 4-2 at Braga on Sunday in Amorim’s final match in charge and maintained their 100-per cent record in the Primeira Liga this season.

Pereira, a former Portugal right-back who enjoyed three spells at Sporting as a player, will hold his first press conference as the new boss later on Monday, Sporting said on social media.

Amorim left to take over at Man United following the sacking of Erik ten Hag after a golden spell in the Portuguese capital, taking Sporting to their first league title in 19 years in 2021 before regaining the trophy last season.

They also sit second in the Champions League table after thumping Manchester City 4-1 last week in Amorim’s last home game as coach.