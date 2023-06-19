Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Read in Hausa
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Johann Rupert Overtakes Dangote As Africa’s Richest Man

by Pamela Ephraim
13 hours ago
in News
Johann Rupert
Share on WhatsAppShare on FacebookShare on TwitterTelegram

73-year-old South African businessman Johann Rupert has displaced Nigeria’s foremost billionaire, Aliko Dangote as the richest man on the continent.

Johann Rupert, whose net worth is estimated at $12 billion was named by Forbes Magazine in its Real-time global Billionaires ranking while Dangote trails behind with a net worth of $10.8 billion.

Rupert’s wealth primarily emanates from his ownership in Cie Financiere Richemont, a prominent luxury goods manufacturer and retailer, along with strategic investments in Remgro and Reinet.

Dangote’s net worth reportedly took a massive dip due to the naira depreciation caused by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision to auction the dollar at a relatively lower rate than the official market price.

RELATED