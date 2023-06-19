VC Calls For Calm As Protest Rocks Delta Varsity Over Death Of Student

For two days running, protest has erupted at the Delta State University (DELSU) Abraka, over the death of a 300-level student of Fine Arts, Ayaemene Eugene.

Angry students blocked the campus gate at Site 3 after staging a protest on Sunday and continued early Monday morning at the main entrance in Site 2.

Eugene, an epileptic student resident in Abraka Hall of the University, was rushed to the institution’s Health Centre on Saturday.

Sources alleged that he was not well taken care of and was later referred to another hospital in Warri.

“He died while they were rushing him to a Warri hospital,” a student leader, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed.

Another account said the reason for the students’ grievance was because of the alleged ill-treatment of the patient by the health workers on duty, which led to Ayaemene’s death.