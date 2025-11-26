Former President Goodluck Jonathan has hailed former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Arc Obong Victor Attah, for his pivotal role in securing a just oil revenue formula for Niger Delta states.

Jonathan stated this while speaking at the public presentation of Attah’s Biography titled; “Attah: Architect of a New Democratic Dawn,” which also coincided with Attah’s 87th birthday celebration in Abuja on Thursday.

He described Attah as the champion of the battle that reshaped Nigeria’s fiscal landscape.

Jonathan recalled the fierce struggle in the early 2000s to abolish the onshore-offshore dichotomy, crediting Attah with leading the charge for equity in revenue allocation.

“Victor Attah is a very unique person. Sometimes younger people from Akwa Ibom may not know why they are where they are today, especially in terms of revenue allocation from the central government, and those who fought for it.”

He narrated how, as Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State in 1999, he witnessed Attah’s relentless fight for justice, saying that he was one of the lions who fought for the abolition of the onshore-offshore dichotomy.

Jonathan noted that even after the Supreme Court ruled that offshore oil belonged to the Federal Government, Attah refused to give up.

“He did not rest. He was not afraid of being accused of contempt. If that judgment had been allowed to stand, the development we see in Akwa Ibom today would be less than one percent of what it is.”

He added that states now benefiting from offshore oil derivation owe a debt of gratitude to Victor Attah.

The former president also celebrated Attah’s enduring impact on governance and development. “At 87, Obong Attah stands as a testament to what it means to live a life of purpose. His contributions to the evolution of modern Akwa Ibom State remain indelible. He dreamt boldly, planned meticulously, and executed decisively.”

Jonathan further praised Attah’s integrity and professionalism, stressing that his legacy of visionary leadership continues to shape future generations, describing the newly launched biography as a chronicle of courage and visionary leadership.

In his remarks, Attah reflected on his life after public office and the criticism he faced for returning to architecture and town planning.

He pointed to a tribute captured in the book, saying: “If you go to chapter 18, page 341, there is a tribute titled ‘Are You Still Doing This Thing?’ It tells the story of all the abuses and insults I received. One person even asked me, ‘Okay well, former governor why are you still doing this thing?’”

He expressed hope for Nigeria’s political future saying ; “I want to believe that someday, we in Nigeria will get our priorities right; that we would have woken up to a democracy renewed. And then, Nigeria will be great again.”