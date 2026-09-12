Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has expressed deep sadness over the passing of Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, a distinguished elder statesman, patriot, accomplished businessman and committed democrat.

In a condolence message, signed by his Special Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, the former President described the late Alhaji Tukur as a man who dedicated much of his life to the service of Nigeria and made significant contributions to the country’s political development and democratic consolidation.

President Jonathan noted that as a respected chieftain and former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Tukur played an important role in the growth and development of the party and contributed to Nigeria’s democratic journey.

He said: “Alhaji Tukur was a man of remarkable experience and wisdom who dedicated much of his life to the service of our nation. His contributions to Nigeria’s political development, democratic consolidation, and national unity remain significant.”

Jonathan further described Tukur as a foremost administrator, entrepreneur and businessman, who left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s business landscape and economic development.

The former President also noted that Alhaji Tukur’s wise counsel, wealth of experience and commitment to democratic governance would be greatly missed by the nation at large.

He described the death as a great loss to the Tukur family, Adamawa State, and the entire country, adding that the late elder statesman’s legacy of service and patriotism would endure.

He prayed that Almighty Allah would forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, reward his good deeds, grant him Aljannatul Firdaus and give his family the strength and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.