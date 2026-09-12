A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Abayomi Arabambi, has instituted a suit against the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), over the alleged refusal of the institution to release details of the academic records of former Anambra State governor and presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the court documents made available on Saturday, Arabambi, a former factional spokesperson of the LP, is asking the Federal High Court in Abuja to compel the university to provide certified true copies (CTCs) of documents relating to a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy allegedly issued to Obi in 1984.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2144/2026, was filed on September 9, 2026, by his lawyer, Anderson Asemota.

The vice-xhancellor of the university and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, were joined as the first and second respondents respectively.

In the originating motion, Arabambi is seeking an order of mandamus compelling the respondents to perform their statutory obligations under the Freedom of Information (FoI) Act, 2011, by responding to his request dated July 16, 2026.

According to the affidavit filed in support of the suit, Arabambi requested a CTC of Certificate No. D000198, allegedly issued by UNN to Gregory Peter Onwubuasi Obi in respect of a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy in 1984.

He also requested certified copies of Obi’s academic records and other official documents upon which the award of the degree and certificate was based.

Arabambi said the request, which was made pursuant to the FoI Act, was delivered to and received by the respondents on August 6, 2026.

He said he had cited public interest and accountability as the basis for seeking the documents.

However, according to him, the university failed to provide the requested information within the period stipulated by the FoI Act.

He further alleged that the respondents did not issue a written notice of refusal stating the specific provision of the Act relied upon to deny access to the information.

Following the alleged failure to respond, Arabambi said he sent a reminder dated August 31, 2026, restating his request and demanding the documents.

The reminder was reportedly received by the respondents on September 1, 2026.

The applicant, in an affidavit deposed to by Chuku Maudlyn, a litigation secretary at Messrs Neplus Ultra Attorneys, said the delivery receipt identified the recipient as the Vice-Chancellor and the destination as the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Arabambi maintained that as of the time the suit was filed, the respondents had neither released the requested records nor issued what he considered a lawful written refusal.

He is seeking 19 reliefs from the court.

Among other prayers, Arabambi wants the court to declare that his request constituted a valid application for information under the FoI Act.

He is also asking the court to order the respondents to provide a CTC of Certificate No. D000198, if the document exists in their custody, possession or control.

He further wants the university to release certified copies of existing official academic and institutional records relating to the alleged degree and certificate.

The documents sought include relevant academic records, graduation and degree-award records, certificate-register entries, Senate or academic approval records relating to the award, as well as other official records upon which the degree or certificate was based.

In his grounds for the application, Arabambi argued that the FoI Act gives applicants a statutory right to access information held by public institutions.

He contended that UNN is subject to the provisions of the Act and that the information he requested relates directly to a certificate allegedly issued by the university.

He argued that the institution therefore holds records relevant to his request and is under a statutory obligation to respond within the period prescribed by law.

“The respondents did not communicate a lawful refusal identifying any applicable exemption.

“The failure therefore constitutes a refusal and/or deemed refusal under the Act,” he stated.

The applicant’s case is also linked to what he described as alleged variations in Obi’s name across documents submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and educational authorities.

The suit is yet to be assigned to a judge.