Former President Goodluck Jonathan and other African leaders have condemned the Coup d’etat in Guinea-Bissau.

Jonathan and the leaders, in a joint statement, decried the attempt by the coupists to disrupt the democratic process and gains achieved barely days after a peaceful conclusion of presidential and legislative elections in the country.

While Jonathan signed as head of the West African Elders Forum, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, a former Mozambique President, signed as head of the African Union (AU) Election Observation Mission.

The last signatory to the statement was Issifu Baba Braimah Kamara, who signed as head of ECOWAS Election Observation Mission.

The three leaders had observed the presidential election in Guinea-Bissau held on November 23, this year.

According to the statement, the leaders, while condemning the coup, noted that the elections were orderly and peaceful.

They, however, said: “Despite the these encouraging developments, we express deep concern with the announcement of a coup d’ etat by armed forces, while the nation was waiting for the announcement of the results.

“It’s regrettable that this announcement came at a time when the missions had just concluded meeting with the two leading presidential candidates, who assured us of their willingness to accept the will of the people.”

They, however, urged the Africa Union and the ECOWAS to take necessary steps to restore constitutional order.

They also expressed concern over the arrests of top officials in the country, including those who were in charge of the electoral process.

“In this regard, we urge the armed forces to immediately release the detained officials to allow the country’s electoral process to proceed to its conclusion,” they stated.

They further urged the people of Guinea-Bissau to remain calm.