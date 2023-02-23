Governing council of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Makurdi has appointed Prof Isaac Nathaniel Itodo as the 7th vice chancellor of the school. He was also the pioneer president of the University Alumni Association (UAMAA) now JOSTUMAA.

Itodo whose tenure took effect from February 17, 2023, succeeded Prof Richard Kimbir, whose tenure as VC ended on October 19, 2022.

Announcing the appointment, the pro-chancellor and chairman of the council, Hon. Edith Chidimma Uwajumogwu, said the new VC, a world-class agricultural engineer, is the first alumnus of the University to be appointed as VC since the University was established in 1988.

According to Uwajumogwu, Prof Itodo emerged vice chancellor among 16 candidates through a credible and open process.

She stated that 18 applications were received following the advertisement, and the applicants were screened, with 16 candidates shortlisted.

The chairman said, “The choice of Prof. Itodo was unanimous after he emerged with the highest score from the three candidates that the selection committee recommended.

“In the process, JoSTUM’s interest was put first. Nobody was under any pressure that was not controllable. I hope other Universities will learn from the University. We went for merit and took the best for the University to take its pride of place in the Nigerian University system.”

Born 58 years ago, Itodo joined the services of the university in 1987. He rose through the ranks and was elevated to the rank of Prof in 2003.

He has served the University in various capacities, including Head of the Department of Agricultural Engineering, Dean of the College of Engineering and Director of Linkages. Itodo has been described as an outstanding scholar, administrator and a good resource manager who will undoubtedly contribute to the University’s development.

He is a scholar-practitioner who holds two patents, a National Productivity Award Winner, and a fellow of the Academy of Engineering, among his numerous academic titles.