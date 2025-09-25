Nigerian-born international journalist Livinus Chibuike Victor has announced a historic Guinness World Record attempt for the longest interviewing marathon in Abuja.

Advertisement

The event, with the theme, “Nigeria Our Strength,” is scheduled from 28th September to 1st October, 2025 at Tangier Hotel, 34 Ekukinam Street, beside ABC Transport, Utako, Abuja.

Victor said the record attempt aims to highlight the enduring impact of journalism in a democratic society. Journalism is a profession that continues to educate, empower and hold those in power accountable.

Advertisement

In an age where truth is often under siege, this initiative draws attention to the essential need for a free, ethical and fearless press.

“Democracy is impossible without an informed public, and journalists are the ones who make that possible. “This attempt is not just about setting a new world record; it’s about celebrating truth, integrity and the powerful role journalism plays in building and sustaining open societies,” he said.

The Guinness World Record attempt will feature a series of activities designed to engage the public, celebrate press freedom and honour the sacrifices made by journalists worldwide.