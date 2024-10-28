An Owerri based journalist, Chidiebube Okeoma has secured secondary school scholarship for a 15-year-old schoolgirl, Chikamso Ekeocha, who was battered for riding the bicycle of her caregiver’s child.

Chikamso, while living as a caregiver to a family in 2022 in Owerri, had her buttocks, thigh and body scalded with fire for riding the man’s children’s bicycle.

The action drew the ire of the people leading to the prosecution of the man who is currently serving his term at the Owerri Correctional Centre in Imo State.

Okeoma who had championed an advocacy for the girl and her family received donations and opened a bank account for the victim’s mother, Mrs Ekeocha where about N1million was received for the family and secured scholarship for the girl.

He thereafter enrolled Chikamso in a primary school 4 to roundup her education at that level

The journalist announced on Monday that Chikamso had commenced her secondary school education, courtesy of a donor who pleaded to remain anonymous.

Okeoma, said that the anonymous woman had through him promised to sponsor the primary school cost of the girl and also see her through secondary school education.

He said “I have enrolled 15-year-old Chikamso Ekeocha into secondary school. This was made possible by a compassionate Nigerian woman who prefers to be anonymous. She contacted me while I was campaigning for justice and welfare for the minor and pledged to undertake the cost of her primary and secondary education.

“The scholarship is a full package as it covers registration fees, school fees, textbooks, exercise books, desk, school uniforms, writing materials, and all other fees. We thank this woman for her large heart.

“By the grace of God, Chikamso Ekeocha will grow to become a successful woman. Ours is to guide her into the path of excellence and help her to fulfill her dreams. We want to tell her that humanity is kind, not wicked. When she grows, she will love humanity and not to hate the society. That is my goal”, Okeoma said.