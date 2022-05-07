As the international community commemorate The World Press Freedom Day this year, it is vital to note that Journalists have become an endangered species. Several have been either harassed, imprisoned or worse, killed, in the line of duty.

Committee for Protection of Journalists (CPJ) disclosed recently that 16 journalists were killed this year 2022, 293 were imprisoned in 2021 and 65 are missing globally. According to the International Press Institute (IPI), in 2021 alone, 45 journalists were killed across the world, 28 were killed in retaliation for their work, three killed while covering armed conflict, one killed on assignment, two died while covering civil unrest and 11 deaths are under investigation. The top four countries that had the most killings of journalists in 2021 were Mexico with 7, Afghanistan, 6, India, 6, Democratic Republic of Congo 3.

Sadly, in our considered opinion, these killings along the line of duty are a global problem that needs to be addressed, if journalists are to continue with their public service to the people.

IPI noted that Asia and the Pacific are the deadliest region for journalists in 2021, as killings rose to 18 with most in India (6) and Afghanistan (6). In the Americas, 10 killings were reported, leading the list in 2020. It didn’t stop there, seven journalists were killed in Mexico, with one in Colombia, one in Guatemala, and one in Haiti.

In Europe, six journalists were killed: two in Azerbaijan, one in Georgia, one in Turkey, one in the Netherlands (listed as Under Investigation), and one in Greece. Again, the organisation states that two journalists were killed in the MENA region, both in Yemen, while nine journalists were killed in Sub-Saharan Africa, most of whom were in the Democratic Republic of Congo, 3, followed by Burkina Faso and Somalia (2 each).

Most disturbing, in our view, is the IPI report that journalists were also killed in countries with relatively high level of press freedom. Also, most times, the killers of these journalists are not brought to justice. According to it, the vast majority of journalist killings around the world go unpunished, emboldening further violence and casting a chilling effect over the press everywhere.’ CPJ, in its report claimed that ‘In at least 8 out of 10 cases, the murderers of journalists go free.’ The organisation also disclosed that another reason for the despicable act is the level of impunity. Its analysis indicates an alarming inadequate response from authorities to the killings resulting in increased levels of impunity as regards crimes against journalists.

The World Press Freedom Day this year 2022 is marked with the theme, ‘Journalism under digital siege,’ demonstrating several ways through which journalism is endangered by surveillance and digitally mediated attacks on journalists together with the consequences of this on public trust in digital communications.

In a recent UNESCO World Trends Report Insights discussion paper, ‘Threats that Silence: Trends in the Safety of Journalists’, shows how surveillance of journalists and hacking are compromising journalism.

The United Nations (UN) is of the opinion that surveillance can expose information gathered by journalists to include those from whistle-blowers, and this can lead to violation of the principle of source protection that is universally regarded as prerequisite for freedom of the media, as enshrined in UN Resolutions.

What is worse, surveillance could also constitute a danger to the safety of journalists, by revealing sensitive private information that could be eventually utilised for ‘arbitrary judicial harassment or attack.’

The UN is also weighed in on the growing global push encouraging more transparency regarding how internet companies exploit citizens’ data; how that data informs predictive models and artificial intelligence, and enables amplification of disinformation and hatred. This was underlined in the Windhoek+30 Declaration.’

From 2-5 May this year, UNESCO and the Republic of Uruguay hosted the annual World Press Freedom Day Global Conference in Punta Del Este, Uruguay, with this year’s theme as guide. Subject for discussion at the conference were the digital era’s influence on the: safety of journalists, freedom of expression and access to information and privacy.

It ultimately boils down to the safety of journalists worldwide. How can journalists conduct their duties in safety without being victims? How can they continue to work without fear of being harassed or killed in their quest to bring out the truth to society?

The answer to these questions if for countries to join the fight for the rights of journalists and prevent them from becoming an endangered species.

In Nigeria, we urge the federal government to take up this task as well, to protect journalists making the environment safe for them to carry out their duties, and ensure that freedom of speech is given in its totality and the rights of Journalists, both foreign and local, are respected.