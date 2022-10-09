The judges’ panel for the Nigerian Broadcasting Awards (TNBA) has received 471 entries across 12 awards categories.

This was disclosed in a statement by the steering committee of TNBA headed by Mr. Guy Murray-Bruce, the president, Silverbird Group. TNBA is organised by the Broadcasting Organizations of Nigeria (BON).

The entries for the award categories, according to the statement, were received during the three-week-long call for entries, which ended on September 26.

TNBA categories include Reporter of the Year, Best Television/Radio Station of the Year, Newscaster of the Year, Presenter of the Year, Best Radio Show, Best Radio Documentary, Best Television Show, and others.

The statement also disclosed that part of the judging process would be open to public voting, with the process managed by a top-tier audit firm the and the judges’ panel.

The judges’ panel is headed by Mr. Emeka Mba, a former director-general of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Other members are ace broadcasters, Deborah Omowunmi Odutayo and Aro Leonard, Mallam Bello Sule, organiser of the 1988 Nigerian Festival of Television Programmes (NIFETEP); Lady Susan Ngozi Agbo of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Mr. Kayode Qosim Olowu, a representative of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), and Mrs. Stella Erhunmwunsee of the NBC.

The award ceremony slated for November 2022, is Nigeria’s first broadcasting award under the chairmanship of Mr John Ugbe, the CEO, MultiChoice Nigeria and is aimed at rewarding and recognizing excellence in the broadcast industry.

The TNBA live ceremony is expected to be aired by over 300 BON member television and radio stations.