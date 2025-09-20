Osun State chapter of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has directed its members to immediately withdraw their services and refrain from reporting to work.

The Union in a statement signed by its chairman, Comrade Idris Adeniran and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, said the decision followed the failure of the chairman of the Osun State Judicial Service Commission to reach out to them after the service of their grievances.

The Union had earlier in the week called for urgent intervention in staff welfare and implementation of 2024/2025 promotions.

“Despite our letter dated September 3, 2025, the Chairman of the Osun State Judicial Service Commission has not reached out to the leadership of our union, leading us to believe that the Osun State Judiciary leadership is not committed to upholding the rule of law and industrial harmony,” Adeniran said.

Highlighting some of their demands, the JUSUN chairman requested the “Commission under the Chairmanship of the state Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo, to expedite the scheduling of a Judicial Service Commission sitting to consider promotions for Judiciary Staff for 2024 and 2025.

Adeniran noted that the state government has already approved and paid benefits to other state ministries and parastatals.

“We call on the Commission to sponsor Judiciary Staff to attend National Judicial Institute (NJI) training and capacity-building Programmes.”

JUSUN said the failure to respond to its grievances “suggests a disturbing disregard for the rule of law and industrial harmony within the Osun State Judiciary. Left with no alternative, we are compelled to take decisive action”.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the judiciary staff in the state returned to work on March 11, 2024, following the suspension of its over three-month strike.

The suspended industrial action was embarked upon to demand better conditions of service, among other requests.