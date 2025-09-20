The umbrella body for Yoruba indigenous people across the globe, the Yoruba Council Worldwide (Igbimo Apapo Yoruba Lagbaye), has commended Dangote Refinery for its consistent reduction in the prices of petroleum products while warning oil and gas unions against peddling misinformation.

Advertisement

Led by its president, Aare Oladotun Hassan, the council, alongside more than 30 civil society organisations, paid a courtesy visit to the refinery on Friday.

The delegation said it was proud to mobilise support for Alhaji Aliko Dangote and his management team amid ongoing disputes with the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and other industry unions.

According to Hassan, the refinery is a monumental investment and “a huge blessing that has indeed come to stay.”

He alleged that entrenched oil cabals were conspiring to undermine Nigerians through exploitative fuel subsidy regimes and what he described as “unholy charges of N70 per litre” allegedly imposed by unions like NUPENG.

“We have watched with keen interest to dissect the real issues. All we see is hatred, misinformation, misconception and lies of monopoly cries,” Hassan said.

He praised Dangote Refinery for what he called its resilience in standing against “market disruption and process pressure,” highlighting its 650,000 barrels per day capacity, 4,000 CNG trucks, 6,000 cargo trucks, and a ₦2 trillion logistics investment to deliver products at no extra cost.

The facility, he said, has created over 40,000 jobs.

The group called on President Bola Tinubu to raise tariffs on imported fuel, increase crude supply allocations to Dangote Refinery, and issue exploration licences to strengthen local production. Hassan further urged the president to nationalise dormant oil wells, stressing the need for dredging and full utilisation of licensed sites.

Describing Dangote as a “patriotic Nigerian per excellence,” Hassan noted that the refinery had already reduced the pump price of petrol (PMS) from ₦1,030 to ₦851 per litre and diesel from ₦1,700 to ₦1,020 within a year, adding that its huge storage capacity could sustain national demand.

“Hence the need to end the age-long pains and agony of fuel importation, which has led to aggravated injustice. Dangote has put his all into offering Nigerians relief and smiles,” he said.

The delegation warned DAPPMAN, NUPENG, IPMAN and others to desist from what it described as falsehoods against the refinery, while also commending Mr. Devakumar V. G. Edwin, the Group Vice President of Oil & Gas at Dangote Industries, who received the team on behalf of Dangote.

Following an on-site assessment, Hassan said the group unanimously agreed that the refinery was “exceptionally excellent” and in line with global best practices.

He announced that the Yoruba Council Worldwide had resolved to confer on Alhaji Aliko Dangote the prestigious Omoluabi Royal Icon title of Aare Atunluse Omoluabi Oodua Agbaye in recognition of his patriotic spirit and industrial impact.

In addition, the group presented a nomination letter to Dangote as a recipient of the Nigeria Heroes Awards as “Legend of Democracy,” slated for October 10, 2025, at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.