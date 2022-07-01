Nigeria’s leading e-commerce platform, Jumia, said it would deepen e-commerce in the country over the next decade by focusing on customer needs, quality of goods and services, pricing and trust at the heart of its business.

Jumia co-CEO and co-founder, Jeremy Hodara, who stated this on Wednesday in Lagos at a ceremony to mark the company’s 10 years of e-commerce in Nigeria, said the next chapter is about bettering the lives of its customers and partners.

The celebration was attended by key stakeholders of Jumia’s ecosystem including consumers, sellers, partners and communities. It also had panel sessions exploring the future of the logistics’ sector in Nigeria, e-commerce as the future of retail in Nigeria and the evolution of payment systems.

Hodara, said, “Nigeria has always had a special place in the business of Jumia; this is where we started, and we always said if we can make it here, we can make it anywhere in Africa, which has proven true. With that in mind, we don’t take for granted where we are today.

“Ten years ago, no one believed e-commerce could work, but we are here today and what we have always been proud of at Jumia is that we are a marketplace. We don’t do everything ourselves, we do it with our partners – we are not only proud of where Jumia is but where the entire ecosystem of e-commerce is in Nigeria,” he added.

Earlier in his opening remark, the CEO, Jumia Nigeria, Massimiliano Spalazzi said, the company started from a small house in Lekki, “but we knew very well what we wanted to achieve, which today still stands as the number one company value at Jumia – to improve people’s lives through the internet and enabling our partners, vendors and logistics agencies to do better and do more business together with customers.”

In her keynote address and on the contributions of Jumia to e-commerce growth and the Nigerian economy, director general, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Chinyere Almona, said the coming of Jumia into Nigeria 10 years ago, revolutionised and popularised e-commerce in Nigeria.

“The performance of Jumia which is hinged on the philosophy of quality service delivery and value for money has positioned the company in a leadership position and reference point within the industry. Your impact on the Nigerian economy is multidimensional and profound.

“Jumia is not only the largest e-commerce platform in Nigeria, but the most innovative providing trading opportunities for thousands of sellers to connect with millions of consumers in Africa. On a joyous note, I wish you a great 10 years ahead,” she noted.

Appreciation awards were also given to five stakeholders whose collaboration and unwavering support have been significant to the growth and success of Jumia in Nigeria. The categories include” Top Logistics Partner, Advertiser of the Year, Most Collaborative Partner, Best Food Partner and Longest Serving Vendor.

The event concluded with the donation of more than 2,000 motorcycle helmets to Jumia Delivery Associates (riders) in Nigeria as part of its Safe and Affordable Helmet Programme with Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA).

Over the past 10 years of its journey in Nigeria, Jumia has partnered with both international and local brands offering thousands of products to the Nigerian consumer. Jumia’s impact on communities, women entrepreneurs, youths and the economy remain evident.

The company has been a huge employer of labour in the country directly and indirectly as there are over 1,000 employees within its workforce, more than 10,000 independent sales agents and over 350 3PL partners. The company has a strong passion and commitment to women empowerment as over 40 per cent of its employees are women and more than 50 per cent of Jumia sellers are women closing the gender gap through e-commerce.