June 12: President Tinubu, A God-sent Democrat – Abiodun

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Monday, appealed to all Nigerians to give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu the maximum support needed to ensure that the nation’s democracy is jealously protected.

Abiodun particularly declared that President Tinubu is God-sent politician whose programmes and mission in office included delivery of more dividend of democracy to all geopolitical zones.

The governor, who made the appeal while delivering his speech at a rally in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the June 12 Democracy Day, held at the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta advocated to every citizen to persevere, noting that some of the recent policies, such as the removal of the fuel subsidy might come out with its initial inconvenience.