BREAKING: Tinubu Signs Student Loans Bill Into Law

President Bola Tinubu has signed the Students Loan Bill into law, in fulfilment of one of his promises to liberalise funding of education in the country.

This was disclosed to journalists on Monday evening by the President’s media team, led by Mr Dele Alake, member of the Presidential Strategic Team.

According to Alake, who was accompanied by other members of the media team, including Tunde Rahman and Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, David Adejoh, the new law is a fulfilment of one of the electoral promises of the President Tinubu.