An explosion at a school in Abuja has left one student dead and four others injured on Monday.

A security source said the incident happened around noon at an Islamic school in the Kuchibiyu Community of Bwari Area Council of FCT, about 42 kilometres from the Abuja city centre.

It was also gathered that emergency responders and security personnel, including the police bomb disposal squad, arrived at the scene of the explosion.

The injured victims were taken to a hospital as of the time of filing this report, but the police were yet to comment on the incident, and details of the explosion remained unclear.

Meanwhile, authorities at the school could not be reached for comment at press time.

Details Later…