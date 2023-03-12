No fewer than 10 dead bodies have been recovered after unknown gunmen attacked Unguwar Wakili in Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

A statement issued by the Special Assistant (Media) to the executive chairman of Zangon Kataf local government council of the State, Yabo Chris Ephraim, said consequently, concerned authorities have imposed a 24-hour curfew on Ungwan Juju, Mabuhu, Ungwan Wakili and Zangon Urban with immediate effect.

The statement added that the imposition of the curfew was among other measures to forestall possible breakdown of law and order and to allow men of the Nigerian Army to restore peace in the area.

Kaduna State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Muhammad Jalige, could not be reached for reaction at the time of filing this report.