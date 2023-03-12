Electric fences are used as a security measure to send a signal or alert of an attempted intruder, thereby, discharging an electrical voltage that is high enough to hurt but low enough not to cause serious injury to an intruder or a home invader. Ten thousand (10,000) volts is the allowable voltage range for electric fences, though, in most cases, some people go overboard the 10,000 volts.

It is imperative to note that, as it serves as a security measure, some homeowners like it due to the aesthetic outlook it adds to a property. Hence, there is a high demand for it to be added to the cost of a building expenditure as homeowners are rest assured that their property is safe.

In a chat with an expert, Mr. Nurudeen Hamzat, he advises that, it is always a good idea to consult with an expert before setting up an electric fence as it entails having a physical evaluation and measurement, to know the length of the wires to be deployed for such a purpose and also to know if it would be a permanent, temporary, short term or offset protection.

He explains that most times, they can either be disabled or damaged if one is living in a high crime neighbourhood or just wants to keep their property free of unwanted intrusion, then electric fences are a safe way.

My findings reveal that putting up an electric fence can be completed within a few hours.

Niche

A person interested in becoming an installer should be able to carve a niche for themselves by identifying their target customers in the building construction sectors, and also individuals who might need their services.

Business Viability/Profitability

Electric fence installers are making more than a decent living as this is an in-demand profession who is much sought after in the building construction sector.

Hamzat, who has been in the business for over a decade says an electric fence is relatively higher in cost but is much better than barbed wire.

He asserts that he has been able to gain a lot of clients from home-building companies to individuals who pay well while being diligent, has helped in maintaining these customers.

More also, he has trained a lot of people in the act of making an electric fence, as the process does not require long years to become an installer. Within six months of apprenticeship, a diligent and dedicated person would be able to learn all that it entails.

He highlighted the benefits of Electric Fencing including safety, affordability, and ease of installation.

Asides from the materials and installation, the charges for the professional services vary, but it is assumed that the installer is well-paid for their services, taking into account the size of the project they are undertaking and the clientele as well.

Therefore, the installer could charge from N200,000 to N1 million and more as service charges, hence, making it a profitable profession to veer into.