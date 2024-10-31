At least 10 persons have been confirmed dead and seven rescued when a building collapsed at Jegede, Olunloyo area in Ona Ara local government area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Thursday morning.

The building reportedly collapsed around 2am, however, seven persons were rescued alive from the debris of the collapsed building.

Confirming the incident, the General Manager, Oyo State Fire Service, Akinyemi Akinyinka, said the agency received a distress call from residents of the area at 2am in the wee hours of Thursday.

“May I inform to you that Oyo State Fire Service received a distress call around 2 am this morning from Jegede, Olunloyo area of Ibadan about a building collapse.

“Ten bodies have been recovered from the debris of the collapsed building, while seven persons were rescued alive,” he said.

Akinyinka added that rescue operation was still ongoing.