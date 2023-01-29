Eleven persons have been burnt to death in a fatal motor accident that occurred at Soka Bridge in Ore, the headquarters of Odigbo local government area of Ondo State on Sunday.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the accident, which involved a trailer and a Marcopollo bus, was caused by one-way driving by the trailer.

An eyewitness told LEADERSHIP that “The trailer passed through one-way and in the process collided with the Marcopollo bus which is coming to Benin road.”

It was also gathered that the bus caught fire immediately after the accident occurred.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Unit Commander in Ore, Mr. Sikiru Alonge, also confirmed the incident to our correspondent via telephone.

Alonge said the incident caused traffic congestion along the route and all 11 dead passengers were burnt beyond recognition.

He added that, “Efforts are on top gear with other security agencies to remove the crashed vehicles from the road.”

He, however, urged motorists to always obey all traffic rules to avert further tragedy.