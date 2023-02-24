At least 15 persons have been confirmed dead while seven others were injured in a ghastly auto crash along the ever-busy Jos-Bauchi highway.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi State Sector Command, in a First Information Report (FIR) about the accident indicated that the crash involved a truck and a commercial bus.

The FIR further indicated that the accident occurred in Nabordo, a community along the Bauchi – Jos road involving a Trailer with registration number DKD32 XB, and a Toyota Hiace commercial bus with registration number YLA 984XA.

The truck reportedly belongs to the fleet of Dangote, while the Toyota bus belongs to Adamawa State’s Sunshine Transport Corporation.

“Cumulatively, 22 persons were involved in the accident comprising 2 Female Adults, 18 Male Adults,1 Female Child and ,1 Male Child.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The number of people killed were 15 comprising 12 male adults, 1 female adult, 1 male child and 1 female child while those injured were 7, 6 Male Adults and 1 Female Adult,” the FIR report reads in parts.

According to the FRSC report, the probable cause of the road traffic crash was lost of control, speed limit violation and dangerous driving.

LEADERSHIP gathered that no items were recovered at the scene of the crash while action taken was that the victims were evacuated and taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi for treatment.

The corpses of the dead were also deposited at the morgue of the same hospital as the rescue operation was done by a combined team of FRSC personnel and Police.