Pioneer Nigerian Christian filmmaker, Mike Bamiloye has said the upcoming elections will usher in the birth of a new Nigeria.

The popular gospel minister who released statement via his social media said “God will have mercy on Nigeria, forgive us our sins and heal our land.”

For some time, Nigerian have been in a prayer mood as the country gears up for the general elections set to take place this weekend. There is apprehension, even as the youths are determined to vote right and look forward to departure from the norm to a nation devoid of corruption and impunity.

Bamiloye who is regular commentator on both Christian, societal norms and values said the masses will laugh again. “The populace shall smile, the evil lords that have held us all in bondage shall groan. Their shame shall know no end! All those who eat their bread of shame shall groan in disgrace. We have prayed! And our God shall listen to us and answer from His holy temple.

“We have interceded for the nation. We have asked Him for forgiveness. He is merciful and gracious! He will forgive us all! Nigeria shall laugh again.”

It’s worth noting that the general elections in Nigeria will hold this Saturday and the presidential race is among Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of Alliance Progressives Congress (APC); Alhaji Abubakar Atiku of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP).