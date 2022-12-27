In yet another fresh attack, 16 persons were feared abducted in Angwan Pa community of Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State.

A resident of the area, who confirmed the incident, said the attackers stormed the community on Monday at about 7:30pm, 24 hours after the Christmas Day attack on Angwan Aku, also in Kajuru LGA, where one person was killed and 45 others were abducted.

The resident, who did not want his name mentioned, said the bandits invaded the community at about 7:30pm and surrounded the village, shooting sporadically.

He said 53 people were abducted but 37 of them escaped and returned home on Tuesday morning, leaving 16 others in captivity.

According to him, small villages that are sparsely populated are now the target of the bandits, stressing that: “We didn’t expect that the bandits will attack Angwan Pa because after the attack on Anguwan Aku on Sunday, soldiers were deployed to condone the area.

“The bandits came around 7:30pm yesterday (Monday) and surrounded the village. They usually come in very large numbers and well armed.

“They will just sneak into a community, before you knew it, they had surrounded everywhere.

“If you run, they will shoot you and kill you. They don’t usually enter big communities that are densely populated.

“They target small and remote villages that are sparsely populated. They don’t dare enter big villages because they are also afraid of their lives.

“Many rural communities in Kajuru are living in perpetual fear.”

Meanwhile, spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Muhammad Jalige, could not be reached for reaction as at the time of filing this report.