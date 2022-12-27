The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) has successfully busted two suspects responsible for computer-related fraud, identity theft, cryptocurrency fraud and obtaining money by false pretence.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the duo operated a syndicate specialising in defrauding unsuspecting victims from foreign countries by assuming appealing identities of other persons and promising them romantic relationships, under the pretext of which they defraud their victims.

The Police said, “in the extant case, a report on their activities was received from Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency in Korea through the Interpol National Central Bureau that in May, 2021, the suspects approached the victim, one Baek Seong-hee, a Korean national, via Kakaotalk, a mobile messaging application used majorly in South Korea, in the guise of being a member of the US Armed Forces stationed in Yemen.

“The suspect used the pretext of a romantic relationship and defrauded the victim of 259,637,941 Korean Won (KRW) worth of cryptocurrency equivalent to about 91 million Nigerian Naira.”

Subsequent investigations led the NPF-NCCC to the arrest of the duo, namely Odia Theophilus aged 24 and Ebo Junior Success aged 25, at their hideout in Benin City, Edo State.

The suspects confessed to being part of a syndicate responsible for these crimes and stated their roles as accomplices who provided bank accounts for fraudsters in furtherance of their nefarious activities.

Meanwhile, the inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, has lauded the efforts of the head, NPF-NCCC, DCP Uche Ifeanyi Henry, in ensuring a clampdown on cybercrime related offences.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IGP similarly extolled the collaboration being enjoyed with other police agencies worldwide via the Interpol NCB platform stressing its importance in tackling transnational crimes.

The statement added that the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.