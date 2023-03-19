A 26-year-old online journalist, Rukayat Shittu, has been declared winner of Owode/Onire State Constituency election in Asa local government area of Kwara State in the just-concluded State House of Assembly elections held on Saturday.

Shittu, a social media influencer, contested the election under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

She scored 7,521 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdullah Magaji, who polled 6,957 votes.

The elated House of Assembly member-elect said she felt privileged to be pronounced winner of the election to represent Owode/Onire constituency.

She expressed her gratitude to APC leadership in the State and the electorate for giving her what she described as a rare opportunity.

“Youth and women are being sidelined in Nigerian politics but Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has shaped the face in Kwara. I will make sure I improve and encourage youth and women participation in the polity,” she declared.

The lawmaker-elect was the Head of the News Department, Just Event Online publication.