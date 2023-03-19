The incumbent Ogun State governor and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Dapo Abiodun, has been declared winner of the Ogun State governorship election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Abiodun won in 12 Local Government Areas of the State, while his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Ladi Adebutu, won in the remaning eight Local Government Areas.

Surprisingly, the Senator Ibikunle Amosun-backed candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Barr. Olubiyi Otegbeye, did not win any of the local government areas of the State as he took distant third position in the race.

Amosun, who is a chieftain of the ruling APC and the immediate-past governor of the State, was believed to have possessed influence that might tilt the 2023 governorship election in favour of the ADC candidate other than Abiodun, a fellow party man.

In the results of the gubernatorial election announced by INEC’s Returning Officer (R.O), Prof. Kayode Adebowale, the APC candidate, Abiodun emerged winner of the governorship election having polled a total votes of 276, 298 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adebutu Oladipupo Olatunde, who scored a total votes of 262, 383 out of the entire 645,133 total votes cast.

Meanwhile, the PDP in the State has rejected the outcome, saying given the number of cancelled votes higher than the number of margin of lead between the two candidates, the election ought to be declared inconclusive by the Returning Officer based on the relevant provision of the Electoral Act, 2022.

See full results below:

1. ODEDA LGA

APC: 11, 098

PDP: 8, 050

NNPP: 31

ADC: 3, 651

2. EGBADO NORTH LGA

APC: 15, 331

PDP: 11, 627

NNPP: 64

ADC: 12, 190

3. EGBADO SOUTH LGA

APC: 15, 047

PDP: 10, 913

NNPP: 75

ADC: 6, 435

4. EWEKORO LGA

APC: 8, 192

PDP: 7, 449

NNPP: 60

ADC: 3, 881

5. ABEOKUTA SOUTH LGA

APC: 19, 689

PDP: 24, 175

NNPP: 99

ADC: 9, 264

6. IJEBU NORTH LGA

APC: 18, 815

PDP: 15, 904

NNPP: 22

ADC: 2, 393

7. IKENNE LGA

APC: 9,125

PDP: 12, 472

NNPP: 09

ADC: 336

* Results of 10 polling units were cancelled due to violence and disruption of elections.

8. IJEBU NORTH-EAST LGA

APC: 5,408

PDP: 7,086

NNPP: 27

ADC: 1,448

* Ballot paper snatching at ward 6, unit 2. The result was cancelled.

9. IJEBU-ODE LGA

APC: 12, 907

PDP: 10, 714

NNPP: 36

ADC: 1, 348

10. ABEOKUTA NORTH LGA

APC: 14,294

PDP: 12,622

NNPP: 34

ADC: 9,143

* Results of three units in Ward 6 were cancelled due to violence.

11. IJEBU EAST LGA

APC: 7, 883

PDP: 11, 242

NNPP: 45

ADC: 1, 885

* There was cancellation in unit 6, ward 9 due to violence.

12. REMO NORTH LGA

APC: 4, 306

PDP: 8,177

NNPP: 06

ADC: 327

* Cancellation of results in four wards of seven polling units due BVAS malfunction and violence.

13. IPOKIA LGA

APC: 21,338

PDP: 19,189

NNPP: 46

ADC: 1,897

14. ODOGBOLU LGA

APC: 9,143

PDP: 12,963

NNPP: 10

ADC: 1,281

* There was cancellations in 14 polling units due violence and refusal to use BVAS.

15. OGUN WATERSIDE LGA

APC: 5,878

PDP: 7,716

NNPP: 56

ADC: 2,575

* Cancellation in two wards due to violence and destruction of sensitive, non-sensitive materials and difficult terrain due to hyacinth.

16. IMEKO AFON LGA

APC: 9,591

PDP: 6,981

ADC: 6,124

17. ADO-ODO/OTA LGA

APC: 39, 006

PDP: 31, 022

NNPP: 194

ADC: 12, 174

18. OBAFEMI OWODE

APC: 15, 466

PDP: 11, 004

NNPP: 275

ADC: 5, 105

19. IFO LGA

ADC: 11,040

APC: 20,653

PDP: 16,052

20. SAGAMU LGA

ADC: 2,257

APC: 13,128

PDP: 17,025