The incumbent Ogun State governor and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Dapo Abiodun, has been declared winner of the Ogun State governorship election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Abiodun won in 12 Local Government Areas of the State, while his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Ladi Adebutu, won in the remaning eight Local Government Areas.
Surprisingly, the Senator Ibikunle Amosun-backed candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Barr. Olubiyi Otegbeye, did not win any of the local government areas of the State as he took distant third position in the race.
Amosun, who is a chieftain of the ruling APC and the immediate-past governor of the State, was believed to have possessed influence that might tilt the 2023 governorship election in favour of the ADC candidate other than Abiodun, a fellow party man.
In the results of the gubernatorial election announced by INEC’s Returning Officer (R.O), Prof. Kayode Adebowale, the APC candidate, Abiodun emerged winner of the governorship election having polled a total votes of 276, 298 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adebutu Oladipupo Olatunde, who scored a total votes of 262, 383 out of the entire 645,133 total votes cast.
Meanwhile, the PDP in the State has rejected the outcome, saying given the number of cancelled votes higher than the number of margin of lead between the two candidates, the election ought to be declared inconclusive by the Returning Officer based on the relevant provision of the Electoral Act, 2022.
See full results below:
1. ODEDA LGA
APC: 11, 098
PDP: 8, 050
NNPP: 31
ADC: 3, 651
2. EGBADO NORTH LGA
APC: 15, 331
PDP: 11, 627
NNPP: 64
ADC: 12, 190
3. EGBADO SOUTH LGA
APC: 15, 047
PDP: 10, 913
NNPP: 75
ADC: 6, 435
4. EWEKORO LGA
APC: 8, 192
PDP: 7, 449
NNPP: 60
ADC: 3, 881
5. ABEOKUTA SOUTH LGA
APC: 19, 689
PDP: 24, 175
NNPP: 99
ADC: 9, 264
6. IJEBU NORTH LGA
APC: 18, 815
PDP: 15, 904
NNPP: 22
ADC: 2, 393
7. IKENNE LGA
APC: 9,125
PDP: 12, 472
NNPP: 09
ADC: 336
* Results of 10 polling units were cancelled due to violence and disruption of elections.
8. IJEBU NORTH-EAST LGA
APC: 5,408
PDP: 7,086
NNPP: 27
ADC: 1,448
* Ballot paper snatching at ward 6, unit 2. The result was cancelled.
9. IJEBU-ODE LGA
APC: 12, 907
PDP: 10, 714
NNPP: 36
ADC: 1, 348
10. ABEOKUTA NORTH LGA
APC: 14,294
PDP: 12,622
NNPP: 34
ADC: 9,143
* Results of three units in Ward 6 were cancelled due to violence.
11. IJEBU EAST LGA
APC: 7, 883
PDP: 11, 242
NNPP: 45
ADC: 1, 885
* There was cancellation in unit 6, ward 9 due to violence.
12. REMO NORTH LGA
APC: 4, 306
PDP: 8,177
NNPP: 06
ADC: 327
* Cancellation of results in four wards of seven polling units due BVAS malfunction and violence.
13. IPOKIA LGA
APC: 21,338
PDP: 19,189
NNPP: 46
ADC: 1,897
14. ODOGBOLU LGA
APC: 9,143
PDP: 12,963
NNPP: 10
ADC: 1,281
* There was cancellations in 14 polling units due violence and refusal to use BVAS.
15. OGUN WATERSIDE LGA
APC: 5,878
PDP: 7,716
NNPP: 56
ADC: 2,575
* Cancellation in two wards due to violence and destruction of sensitive, non-sensitive materials and difficult terrain due to hyacinth.
16. IMEKO AFON LGA
APC: 9,591
PDP: 6,981
ADC: 6,124
17. ADO-ODO/OTA LGA
APC: 39, 006
PDP: 31, 022
NNPP: 194
ADC: 12, 174
18. OBAFEMI OWODE
APC: 15, 466
PDP: 11, 004
NNPP: 275
ADC: 5, 105
19. IFO LGA
ADC: 11,040
APC: 20,653
PDP: 16,052
20. SAGAMU LGA
ADC: 2,257
APC: 13,128
PDP: 17,025