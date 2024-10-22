The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed death of five personnel in a road accident.

A statement by the NAF spokesman, Air Cdre Olusola Akinboyewa, said the personnel were involved in a road accident on Tuesday along Jos-Akwanga expressway.

He said the personnel were heading to Abuja for a sporting event when their vehicle had a head-on collision with an oncoming truck.

The statement read: “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) deeply regrets to announce the loss of 5 of our gallant personnel who were involved in a tragic road traffic accident on 22 October 2024.

“The unfortunate incident occurred around Hawan Kibo along the Jos-Akwanga Express Road. Our personnel were heading for a sporting event in Abuja when their vehicle was involved in a collision with an oncoming truck.

“Consequently, statutory administrative protocols applicable in circumstances as this have been activated by the NAF to provide comfort and succour to the bereaved families.

“We appeal to the public to respect the privacy of the victims’ families during this difficult time and to refrain from sharing unverified details. May their souls rest in perfect peace.

“Further updates will be communicated in due course.”