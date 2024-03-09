No fewer than five people reportedly lost their lives in an accident on the Benin-Ore-Lagos Expressway on Saturday.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the lone accident occurred at about 04:30 pm, around the Akinfosile area along the Ore/Lagos Expressway.

It was further gathered that the Toyota Hiace Bus with Reg No FKG 405 FX from Akure en route Lagos, somersaulted and entered into the bush.

Confirming the accident, the Ondo State Police Spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami-Omisanya, said some persons were also injured in the accident.

Odunlami-Omisanya said, “Today at about 04:30 pm, around the Akinfosile area along Ore/Lagos Expressway, the Police received a report that a Toyota Hiace Bus with Reg No FKG 405 FX from Akure en route Lagos while on the way somersaulted and entered into the bush.”

Odunlami-Omisanya said the police have moved injured victims to the nearest Grace of God Hospital while the dead have been moved to the mortuary of the same hospital.

“Investigation is ongoing to unravel the cause of the accident while effort is on to contact the families of the passengers involved in the accident,” the police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, members of the public have been advised to reach out to their relatives who left for Lagos from Akure on Saturday morning to check on them to ascertain their status.

Odunlami-Omisanya also advised those in doubt about the whereabouts of their families to reach out to the police at Igbotako Division through 07033285708 for more information.