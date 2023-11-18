At least six security personnel attached to Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, were wounded when Boko Haram terrorists fired at security operatives returning official vehicles belonging to the convoy of the governor, from Maiduguri in Borno State to Damaturu.

Governor Buni was in Maiduguri on Saturday, where he joined other dignitaries to attend the 24th combined Convocation Ceremony of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID).

The governor and members of his entourage, who were accompanied by Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, however, departed to Abuja by air through the Air Force Base in Maiduguri.

Intelligence sources revealed to Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region, that the security vehicles in the convoy of the governor came under attack from the terrorists between Jakana and Mainok highway.

The sources said that troops leading the convoy with MRAP, a gun truck and another vehicle conveying the Police and DSS personnel were shot at by the terrorists.

“Consequently, the troops responded with heavy fire, forcing the terrorists to retreat. Unfortunately, two soldiers, including a driver and four policemen were wounded. The terrorist casualties were unconfirmed.

“The security operatives returned safely to Yobe while the wounded personnel were taken to the hospital for treatment,” Makama quoted the sources as saying.