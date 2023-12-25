Not fewer than eight traders have been killed by gunmen suspected to be fleeing bandits at Kukan Babangida village in Katsina State.

The traders were returning from a weekly market in Jibia local government area of the State when they were attacked by terrorists escaping from a military offensive in some parts of the neighbouring Zamfara State.

A credible source revealed that two of the traders were abducted while four others were severely wounded by the attackers.

“They were returning from Jibia market to Yan Gayya, a village close to Katsina metropolis when all of a sudden the hoodlums opened fire on their vehicle.

“The driver was shot dead, which forced the vehicle down the road. The terrorists only abducted those who were not wounded, and left without taking anything,” the source said.

Among those killed were Sani Na Gogara, Yusuf Karaminsu, Sale Lami, Dan Hameme, Malam Shafi’i, Malam Dikke and Bashir Sani. They have all been buried according to Islamic rites.

Another security source, who pleaded anonymity, said: “Our people (Soldiers) have been making life difficult for terrorists in these states. Expectedly, these terrorists are now fleeing the offensive and we’ve gathered some of them are running to as far as the Niger Republic from Zamfara and Sokoto States.”

The Katsina State Police Command’s spokesperson, Abubakar Sadik Aliyu, confirmed the attack, saying the Command has taken measures to avert further attacks in the area.

He explained, “Yes, it is true. The command has since deployed measures to prevent reoccurrence and has detailed its operational assets to track down and arrest the perpetrators.

“The CP condoles with the family, friends and loved ones of those affected by the incident.”