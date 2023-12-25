Berom Youth Movement (BYM) has strongly condemned the horrific invasion of five communities and killing of over 70 persons by unknown gunmen in Gashish and Ropp Districts of Barkin Ladi and Bokkos local government areas of Plateau State on Christmas eve.

The coordinated attacks also led to the destruction property worth millions of naira.

BYM, in a statement issued in Jos, the Plateau State capital, by its national publicity secretary, Rwang Tengwong, said from information available to it, nine persons were killed at NTV, five at Mai Yanga Sabo, three persons at Darwat and one person at Hurum with neighbouring villages of Bokkos recording the highest death toll of over 40 persons while many others sustained various degrees of injuries.

According to the statement, food items were looted, adding that the attacks were act of terrorism, which have led to complete displacement of persons, which does not only demonstrates a blatant disregard for human life, but also seeks to undermine the peace and unity that are at the core of the nation’s values.

“On a day meant to celebrate love, compassion, and togetherness, the perpetrators of this dastardly act have brought untold agony, suffering and grief to the affected communities in Bokkos and Mangu Local Government Areas,” the group stated.

The statement further stressed, “the onslaught, followed by the invasion of Mangu and Bokkos on the 23rd day of December, 2023 claiming over 22 lives explicitly depicts the mission of the marauders to consistently maim lives and mar the Yuletide which they have long planned that Plateau would be subjected to a “mother-of- all- attacks” ever witnessed which is currently being executed.”

The BYM extended its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this attacks and assured the affected communities that they stand in solidarity with them during this difficult time and will continue to advocate for justice and accountability.

They called on the government and relevant authorities not only to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident, identify those responsible, and bring them to justice, but to swiftly come up with palliative packages as well as compensation for the victims.

The BYM also urged the government to take immediate and decisive action to prevent further attacks and ensure the safety and security of all citizens, regardless of their ethnic or religious background.

BYM urged all Plateau sons and daughters to put aside their differences and come together to resist terrorist elements that have taken over their ancestral lands, turning same to terrorist enclaves wherefrom armed bandits and militants have been brought and stationed to continue with the mission of annihilation, ethnic cleansing and kidnapping, amongst others.