Barely 24 hours to the National Assembly elections on Saturday, February 25, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has suspended its Abia North senatorial candidate in the elections, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, from the party.

Kalu is a former governor of the State and incumbent Senator representing Abia North in the Senate as well as a principal officer of the Senate.

The decision of the party was contained in a letter jointly signed by its Disciplinary Committee chairman, Barr. Paul Nwabuisi; state secretary of the party, Chief Chidi Avaja, and party chairman, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu.

According to the letter, the suspension was with immediate effect.

A copy of the letter, which was made available to LEADERSHIP on Friday in Umuahia, the State capital, accused Kalu, who is the Senate Chief Whip, of anti-party activities.

“The suspension is as a result of thorough investigations and recommendations of the disciplinary committee set up by Igbere Ward A, Bende LGA and the leadership of the party,” the letter said.

The letter, entitled ‘Notification on Suspension’ which was addressed to the Senator, said the action “is in consonance with Article 21b (i-v) of the Constitution of the party.

“Note that the party is highly committed to her integrity and as such will not condone any of these afore-stated acts and other forms of anti-party activities.”

The letter, which was copied to the national chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, added that “having evidence substantial enough for your suspension, the integrity of the party must be protected.”

LEADERSHIP recalls that the development in Abia State chapter of the APC might be unconnected to Senator Kalu’s recent TV interview, where he openly said that he cannot endorse the State governorship candidate of the party against his own blood brother contesting for same position on the platform of another political party.