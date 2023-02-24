The Building Collapse and Prevention Guild (BCPG), on Tuesday, restated its commitment to focusing more on prevention of building and infrastructural collapse in 2023.

Recall that, 23 States recorded a total of 62 collapse of buildings, either partially or fully in 2022, with Lagos State topping the chart with 20 incidences.

BCPG new president, Sulaiman Yusuf, at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Guild in Lagos, assured that under his leadership, the Guild has resolved to always promote the ideal of BCPG without compromising standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the new president of the Guild, Yusuf revealed that he will be promoting the engagement of professionals in the procurement and management of buildings and infrastructural development in Nigeria, adding that his administration will focus more on the prevention of building and infrastructural collapse, rather than pursuing collapsed buildings in the Society.

“We will focus on the establishment of mew BCPG chapters in the state; collaborate with the state government in ensuring the domestication of the National Building Codes and enforcement of the same; promote acceptable building standards through public awareness campaign on best practices in building and construction of structures and creating awareness using Community Development Associations and Residential Associations in the activities of the Guild to prevent building collapses.

“Other areas include promoting and instituting neighbourhood alerts on poor construction works and buildings showing signs of structural failures; establishing youth wing of BCPG in Secondary Schools to promote awareness and interest in Building Right and preventing collapse of Buildings; supporting government in the enforcement of the National Building Code and the State Building Code, which contains guidelines for Code Enforcement Officers in every state of the country and increase collaboration with Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), among others,” the president disclosed.

He averred that the task ahead was enormous, but with the cooperation, commitment, and proper understanding among members of the BCPG, the members of the public, the Press, and the support of the government, the prevention of building collapses is achievable in Nigeria.