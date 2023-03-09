No fewer than 10 persons have died in a fatal road accident that occurred at Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Staff Quarters Bus Stop in Enugu, Enugu State, on Thursday morning.

The bus stop is located along the dilapidated Enugu-Onitsha expressway in Enugu State capital.

An eyewitness said the accident occurred at about 8:45am when an 18-seater bus with registration number ENUGU -XL884 ENU ran into an incoming trailer carrying bags of cement.

The eyewitness disclosed that the commuter bus, which loaded from Abakpa, in Enugu East local government area of the State, was heading to New Market when the fatal accident occurred.

Many, who spoke to our correspondent, claimed that the poor state of the road contributed to the accident.

“It was gathered that the driver of the bus identified as Simeon was coming from Abakpa and made attempt to overtake another vehicle in his front that was emitting too much carbon monoxide.

“As he made attempt to overtake the vehicle, the trailer was very close and the next thing we heard was a loud sound and the bus was completely damaged. I don’t know how many survived but I counted over eight dead bodies on the floor,” the eyewitness said.

LEADERSHIP observed the presence of Police, Army and Road Safety Corps personnel at the scene of the accident controlling traffic and apparently to avoid possible breakdown of law and order.