JUST-IN: Actress Cynthia Okereke Is Dead

Nollywood veteran actress, Cynthia Okereke, is dead.

The actress, who had featured in scores of movies, was said to have died Tuesday night. Her demise is coming a year after enduring a traumatic kidnapping experience.

The sad news was disclosed by her fellow colleague in the entertainment industry, Joseph Okechukwu.

Okechukwu, a filmmaker, expressed deep sorrow, revealing that he had intended to pay for Cynthia Okereke’s flight ticket to America to continue their joint project.

However, fate intervened, and she passed away on Tuesday night

“May you rest in peace, dear Nwanyi oma. I am utterly devastated and at a loss for words. The fact that I was on the verge of finalizing your travel arrangements to complete what we had begun, only to learn that you departed this world last night, is one of the most difficult things I have ever had to grapple with recently. I pray that I will be able to recover from this profound shock. Life truly is fleeting. One moment you have it, the next it slips away.