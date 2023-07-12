How To Check 2023 NECO Common Entrance Result

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of its 2023 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into unity schools.

NCEE is administered to pupils in their 6th year of primary schooling which is the final stage of primary education.

The purpose of this examination is to select the qualified candidates from every state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for admission into Federal Unity Colleges.

Candidates who sat for the examination are advised to go to the NECO website; neco.gov.ng and log into NCEE portal with their details.

In the result checking portal, candidates are advised to

pick their exam year. i.e. 2023, pick their exam type. i.e.NCEE and enter their registration number in the appropriate columns.

Finally, click on the check result button to access their NECO result.