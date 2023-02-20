The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, for the February 25 elections.

The ADC announced the development at a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

In attendance at the event were the ADC national chairman, Raphael Nwosu, as well as LP chieftain and Obi’s supporter, Prof. Pat Utomi.

Nwosu said after weighing presidential candidates in the country ahead of Saturday’s poll, it was the party’s conviction to back Obi.

“It is indeed our conviuction that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed will include good governance and accountability,” he said.

However, Obi and his running mate, Datti Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, were not present at the event as they were said to be in Zaria, Kaduna State for a campaign rally.