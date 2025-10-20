The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has suspended its National Vice Chairman (South-South), Dr. Usani Usani, over alleged anti-party activities and insubordination to constituted party authorities.

The suspension, which took immediate effect, followed deliberations by the State Working Committee (SWC) of the ADC, Cross River State chapter, held on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

Announcing the decision in a statement issued Monday in Abuja, the State Publicity Secretary, James Otudor, said the committee found Dr. Usani’s recent conduct to be in “violation of the ADC Constitution and inconsistent with the party’s core values.”

“The SWC examined multiple petitions alleging anti-party activities, insubordination to constituted authority, and actions deemed detrimental to the image and electoral fortunes of the ADC,” Otudor stated.

He explained that, in line with the party’s disciplinary procedures, the suspension would remain in effect pending the outcome of a formal investigation by the relevant party organs.

The SWC also faulted the appointment of Ms. Jackie Wayas as Deputy National Publicity Secretary, alleging that the selection process lacked proper consultation with the Cross River leadership before her emergence.

Otudor said Wayas had shown “little engagement” with the state chapter since assuming office, questioning her loyalty to the unity and progress of the ADC in the South-South.

“Consequently, the SWC urged the National Leadership to review her appointment and replace her with a competent, credible, and media-savvy individual from Cross River State with a verifiable record of commitment to the ideals of the ADC,” he added.

In addition, the committee expressed displeasure over the conduct of certain individuals within the Coalition Movement, who it said had publicly declared for the ADC but failed to complete their membership registration.

The statement warned that the party would not condone dual membership or allow its platform to be exploited by politicians pursuing multiple partisan interests.

“All coalition leaders and intending members are directed to complete their registration at their respective ward levels within seven days, ending Saturday, October 25, 2025, or risk exclusion from leadership and decision-making processes within the party,” Otudor cautioned.

Reaffirming its loyalty to the ADC’s national leadership, the Cross River chapter pledged continued commitment to fostering credible leadership and promoting a people-centered political alternative for both the state and the South-South region.

“We urge all members to remain calm, law-abiding, and steadfast as the party’s internal mechanisms for discipline, justice, and accountability take their full course,” the statement concluded.