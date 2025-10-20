The Presidency has criticised one of the lawyers representing detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, for participating in a protest led by activist Omoyele Sowore in Abuja on Monday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a post on his X handle on Monday, said it was disappointing to see Mr. Ejimakor among a “small group of protesters mobilised in Abuja by Sowore.”

Onanuga described the protest as “shambolic” and questioned the lawyer’s professional judgement in joining the demonstration while Kanu’s treason trial was still before the court.

“I spotted Aloy Ejimakor, one of Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers, among the small group of protesters mobilised in Abuja by Omoyele Sowore. I wonder what Mr. Ejimakor was thinking when he decided to join this shambolic protest,” Onanuga wrote.

He said the lawyer, as an officer of the court, should be guided by the principle of sub judice, which restricts public actions or comments that could prejudice ongoing judicial proceedings.

“The prosecution has concluded its case, and it is now incumbent upon Mr. Ejimakor and the other lawyers to mount a strong defence for Kanu. Rather than focusing on preparing a strong case, Mr. Ejimakor has resorted to extra-legal tactics, joining a career anarchist, to influence the process,” he stated.

Onanuga added that such behaviour raises questions about the lawyer’s adherence to professional ethics, urging legal authorities to examine his conduct.

“Ejimakor’s action questions his adherence to professional ethics. Legal authorities should consider appropriate sanctions for the unethical conduct of the bearded lawyer,” he wrote.