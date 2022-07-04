Terrorists, in early hours of Monday, have kidnapped another Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas, in Kauru local government area of Kaduna State.

The Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Uchechukwu Okolo, confirmed the development in a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna.

It would be recalled that late Rev. Fr. Vitus Vaishima Borogo was killed by terrorists on his farm in Kujama, along Kaduna-Kachia Road on Saturday, June 25, 2022 and was laid to rest on June 30,2022.

The Chancellor said, “it is with great pain that we announce to you the kidnapping of our Priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas. The event occurred in the early hours of July 04, 2022, when he could not turn up for morning Mass.

“He was abducted from the parish rectory at St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina, in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“We solicit for an intense prayer for his quick and safe release, we equally wish to call on all and sundry to refrain from taking the laws into their hands.

“We will use every legitimate means to ensure his quick and safe release.

“May Jesus crucified on the Cross, listen to our prayers and hasten the unconditional release of His Priest and all other kidnapped persons.”