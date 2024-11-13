A fuel-laden tanker has exploded in Jigawa State, North-West Nigeria, igniting panic among bystanders at the Jigawa-Kano border community.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, near the village of Gamoji, along Kano-Maiduri highway. The Public Relations Officer of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) in Jigawa State, Aliyu M.A., confirmed the explosion in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Aliyu, “At approximately 10:43 AM, we received a distress call from Zubairu Ahmad, the Village Head of Kuho, alerting us to a tanker accident at Tsaida, Kwanar Kalle, near Gamoji village.”

“The FFS responded promptly, arriving at the scene at 10:50 hours. The fire was contained and brought under control,” Aliyu added.

The swift response of the FFS helped to prevent further damage and casualties. Authorities have not yet released an official report on the cause of the accident or the extent of the damage.

LEADERSHIP reports that this marked the second major tanker explosion in the region within a month. On October 15, 2024, a similar incident occurred in Majia, Taura Local Government Area of the State, when a petrol-laden truck travelling from Kano State to Nguru, Yobe State, exploded, killing over 170 people.