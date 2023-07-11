JUST-IN: Akpabio Appoints Adeola, Wadada, Others As Senate C’ttee Chairmen

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, announced the composition of some Standing Committees for the Senate.

They are Committees on Appropriations, Public Accounts, Ethics and Public Petitions, and Establishment.

Also, the Senate President announced the appointment of Ogun West Senator, Solomon Adeola, as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, while Nasarawa West Senator, Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, is to chair the Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC).

LEADERSHIP reports that chairmanship of SPAC is conventionally reserved for opposition lawmakers.