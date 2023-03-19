Hon. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, the candidate of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just-concluded Saturday’s governorship election in Sokoto State, has been declared the governor-elect of State.

Declaring Ahmed Aliyu as duly elected at the INEC collation centre in Sokoto Sunday night, the Returning Officer, Professor Armayau Hamisu from Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina State, announced that the APC candidate polled 453,661 votes to defeat his closest challenger and candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mallam Saidu Umar, who polled 404,632 votes.

Recall that Aliyu was the deputy governor to the incumbent Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal from 2015 to 2018, when he resigned from office over political difference with Tambuwal.

The Governor had defected to the PDP at the time while Aliyu refused to follow suit and stayed put in APC.

According to the declared results, Ahmed Aliyu won in 18 out of the 23 local government areas of the State.

He won in Binji, Wurno, Yabo, Gwadabawa, Rabah, Bodinga, Tangaza, Kware, Dange-Shuni, Sabon Birnin, Shagari, Illela, Gudu, Gada, Kebbe, Sokoto South, Wamakko and Sokoto North local government areas.

On the other hand, the PDP candidate, Malam Sa’idu Umar, recorded victory at Isa, Silame, Tureta, Goronyo and Tambuwal local government areas of the State.

See Full Results of Election Below:

1. Binji LGA

APC – 13,410

PDP – 11,078

2. Wurno LGA

APC – 17,350

PDP – 13,099

3. Yabo LGA

APC – 14,729

PDP – 12,014

4. Isa LGA

APC – 13,632

PDP – 15,117

5. Gwadabawa LGA

APC – 19,036

PDP – 16,652

6. Rabah LGA

APC – 12,759

PDP – 11,120

7. Tureta LGA

APC – 9,831

PDP – 10,045

8. Bodinga LGA

APC – 18,986

PDP – 16,440

9. Tangaza LGA

APC – 16,254

PDP – 9,705

10. Kware LGA

APC – 18,644

PDP – 18,161

11. Silame LGA

APC – 9,983

PDP – 10,885

12. Dange/Shuni LGA

APC – 22,690

PDP – 18,506

13. Sabon Birni LGA

APC – 26,884

PDP – 20,680

14. Shagari LGA

APC – 14,264

PDP – 13,893

15. Illela LGA

APC – 23,484

PDP – 19,169

16. Gudu LGA

APC – 12,118

PDP – 10,718

17. Gada LGA

APC – 19,969

PDP – 18,434

18. Goronyo LGA

APC – 16,567

PDP – 17,323

19. Kebbe LGA

APC – 14,902

PDP – 14,619

20. Sokoto South LGA

APC – 37,114

PDP – 33,363

21. Wamakko LGA

APC – 36,233

PDP – 27,642

22. Sokoto North LGA

APC – 35,333

PDP – 33,190

23. Tambuwal LGA

APC – 29,489

PDP – 32,779