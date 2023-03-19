Hon. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, the candidate of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just-concluded Saturday’s governorship election in Sokoto State, has been declared the governor-elect of State.
Declaring Ahmed Aliyu as duly elected at the INEC collation centre in Sokoto Sunday night, the Returning Officer, Professor Armayau Hamisu from Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina State, announced that the APC candidate polled 453,661 votes to defeat his closest challenger and candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mallam Saidu Umar, who polled 404,632 votes.
Recall that Aliyu was the deputy governor to the incumbent Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal from 2015 to 2018, when he resigned from office over political difference with Tambuwal.
The Governor had defected to the PDP at the time while Aliyu refused to follow suit and stayed put in APC.
According to the declared results, Ahmed Aliyu won in 18 out of the 23 local government areas of the State.
He won in Binji, Wurno, Yabo, Gwadabawa, Rabah, Bodinga, Tangaza, Kware, Dange-Shuni, Sabon Birnin, Shagari, Illela, Gudu, Gada, Kebbe, Sokoto South, Wamakko and Sokoto North local government areas.
On the other hand, the PDP candidate, Malam Sa’idu Umar, recorded victory at Isa, Silame, Tureta, Goronyo and Tambuwal local government areas of the State.
See Full Results of Election Below:
1. Binji LGA
APC – 13,410
PDP – 11,078
2. Wurno LGA
APC – 17,350
PDP – 13,099
3. Yabo LGA
APC – 14,729
PDP – 12,014
4. Isa LGA
APC – 13,632
PDP – 15,117
5. Gwadabawa LGA
APC – 19,036
PDP – 16,652
6. Rabah LGA
APC – 12,759
PDP – 11,120
7. Tureta LGA
APC – 9,831
PDP – 10,045
8. Bodinga LGA
APC – 18,986
PDP – 16,440
9. Tangaza LGA
APC – 16,254
PDP – 9,705
10. Kware LGA
APC – 18,644
PDP – 18,161
11. Silame LGA
APC – 9,983
PDP – 10,885
12. Dange/Shuni LGA
APC – 22,690
PDP – 18,506
13. Sabon Birni LGA
APC – 26,884
PDP – 20,680
14. Shagari LGA
APC – 14,264
PDP – 13,893
15. Illela LGA
APC – 23,484
PDP – 19,169
16. Gudu LGA
APC – 12,118
PDP – 10,718
17. Gada LGA
APC – 19,969
PDP – 18,434
18. Goronyo LGA
APC – 16,567
PDP – 17,323
19. Kebbe LGA
APC – 14,902
PDP – 14,619
20. Sokoto South LGA
APC – 37,114
PDP – 33,363
21. Wamakko LGA
APC – 36,233
PDP – 27,642
22. Sokoto North LGA
APC – 35,333
PDP – 33,190
23. Tambuwal LGA
APC – 29,489
PDP – 32,779