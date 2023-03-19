Incumbent governor of Bauchi State, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is taking the lead in the Saturday’s governorship election in the State.

The results of the election being presented to the gubernatorial election returning officer, Professor Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed, vice chancellor of Federal university, Dutse, Jigawa State, at the State Collation Centre, showed that Governor Bala has so far won in 12 local government areas out of the 18 LGA results collated in the State.

However, the candidate of the major opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar (rtd), has so far won in six local government areas of the State.

As at 9:35pm on Sunday night, the results from 18 local governments have been collated, while only two local government areas were still outstanding.

Results were being awaited from Toro and Bauchi local government areas of the State as at press time.

Governor Bala won the election in Jama’are; Kirfi; Bogoro; Warji; Itas Gadau; Shira; Zaki; Ganjuwa; Dass; Alkaleri; Ningi, and Tafawa Balewa local government areas so far, while his closest challenger and APC candidate won in Giade; Gamawa; Darazo; Misau; Katagum, and Dambam LGAs of the State so far.